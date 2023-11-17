Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of blowing up Kid Cudi’s car

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of blowing up Kid Cudi’s car in a new lawsuit filed by the hip-hop icon and mogul’s former partner Cassie.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday (November 16), per a report from the New York Times, Cassie – real name Cassandra Ventura – alleged that Combs had raped her and subjected her to countless acts of sexual, physical, emotional and mental abuse, some of which include her allegedly being forced to have sex with male prostitutes while Combs filmed the acts.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Combs is accused of physical violence against Ventura, who began dating the rapper between 2007 and 2018. Alleged acts of violence displayed by Combs include kicking her in the face repeatedly when he witnessed her talking to a talent agent and beating her up “multiple times each year.”

During their rocky relationship, Cassandra Ventura would date rapper Kid Cudi for a brief stint in 2012, which reportedly angered Combs. Per the lawsuit, Combs made the threat that he would blow up Kid Cudi’s car to send him a message. “Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” the lawsuit claims.

This claim was confirmed by Kid Cudi, who via a spokeswoman, backed Ventura’s account, saying on behalf of the rapper: “This is all true.” Little else is known about the supposed incident.

According to Ventura, her relationship with Combs came to a definitive end in 2018 after Combs forced his way into her apartment and raped her.

Combs has denied all allegations against him, sharing a statement via his lawyer: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

In response, Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor revealed that Combs had previously offered Ventura “eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit”, but that Ventura “rejected his efforts”.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.