Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denies gang rape allegations in court papers

Sean Combs – also known as Diddy – has denied the gang rape allegations made against him in new court papers.

The American rapper faced several sexual assault allegations towards the end of last year, including an allegation that he took part in a “gang rape” of a girl who was aged 17 at the time.

Along with Diddy, the allegation also targets Harve Pierre – the president of Combs’ company Bad Boy Entertainment – and a third unnamed person, claiming that they are responsible for sex trafficking and gang raping the unnamed teenager. Pierre has since denied the claims.

The teenager is referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, and it alleges that both the rapper and Pierre convinced her to take a private jet to Diddy’s New York City recording studio. Once there, she claims, she was given drugs and alcohol before being “gang raped”.

Now, in court papers filed yesterday (February 20), Diddy denied the accusations and questioned both the timing of the lawsuit and the legitimacy of the photographs included in the suit.

In a response filed in the Southern District of New York, the rapper’s lawyers said that he “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever” (per BBC).

Diddy’s lawyers also added that the “Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action. For example, some or all evidence that otherwise would have been available if the action had been promptly commenced may be unavailable, lost, or compromised,” (per Rolling Stone).

Pierre – who is named as a co-defendent in the case – also filed his own response to the lawsuit on Tuesday and denied the allegations saying he “never participated in the sexual assault of the plaintiff nor did he ever witness anyone else sexually assaulting the plaintiff.”

Diddy’s team also argued that the lawsuit should be barred due to the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVA) under which is was brought is purportedly “unconstitutional.”

“Allowing this action to proceed violates defendant’s rights under the US Constitution and the New York State Constitution,” his legal team said.

Back in November of 2023, the hip-hop icon and mogul was accused of rape and physical abuse in a lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

A week after Cassie’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also came out with one, named Joi Dickerson-Neal, claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – with Diddy allegedly turning violent days later.

Combs denied Cassie’s allegations at the time, however, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” the day after it was filed.

His lawyers also stated that a settlement is not an admission of guilt.

A representative for Combs denied the allegations made by Dickerson-Neal in a statement to TMZ, which read: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

Elsewhere, Diddy did not attend the 2024 Grammys ceremony following the claims of sexual abuse. He was nominated for Best Progressive R&B album for his record ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.