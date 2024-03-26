Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles homes raided in sex trafficking investigation

Warning: This article contains details and accusations of sexual and physical abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and the Miami area were raided on Monday (March 25) as part of ongoing sex trafficking investigations.

The raids, led by the Department of Homeland Security, were in conjunction with investigations that span Los Angeles, Miami and New York. However, per reports from CNN, it has yet to be confirmed if Combs was a specific target of the raid, or if the searches of his properties are part of a larger investigation.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security said in a statement, per Consequence. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

According to Fox 11, who claimed to arrive first on the scene of the LA raid, several people were detained at Combs’ home in the city, though Combs himself was not present.

Hal Kempfer, a Homeland Security expert, joined Fox 11 and claimed that the agency is looking into allegations that Combs had been drugging young women in multiple states. Kempfer also suggested that Homeland Security is looking for evidence like laptops that can link Combs to these allegations.

NME has reached out to representatives of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for comment.

In November of 2023, he was accused of rape and physical abuse in a lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Combs denied Cassie’s allegations at the time, however, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” the day after it was filed.

A week after Cassie’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also came out with one claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – with Diddy allegedly turning violent days later.

He denied those allegations in December, sharing in a statement: “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” In December, he was also accused of the “gang rape” of 17-year-old girl, which he denies. Hall did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Most recently, in late February Combs was sued by a male producer who worked on his most recent album, with accusations of sexual assault and harassment, which Combs has denied.

The suit accuses Combs of forcing Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones to have sex with prostitutes, in addition to claims that the hip-hop mogul drugged and threatened him for over a year. Among the claims is that Combs made him solicit prostitutes and pressured him to engage in sex acts with them. The lawsuit includes claims of screenshots from gatherings at Combs’ homes where underage girls and sex workers were present, some of whom he said were provided with laced drinks.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.