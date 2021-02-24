Sean Kennedy, former I Killed The Prom Queen bassist, has passed away

Former I Killed The Prom Queen and Deez Nuts bassist Sean Kennedy has died at age 35.

Kennedy reportedly passed away on February 23. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Sean Kennedy joined Adelaide metalcore outfit, I Killed The Prom Queen, shortly after their formation.

He appeared on the band’s 2003 debut record, ‘When Goodbye Means Forever…’ as well as its follow-up full-length, ‘Music For The Recently Deceased’ (2006). In the interim, he lent his talents to the group’s 2005 EP, ‘Your Past Comes Back To Haunt You’.

Kennedy left the band in 2013 and was replaced by Benjamin Coyte, with whom I Killed The Prom Queen recorded their final album, ‘Beloved’.

After his departure, Sean Kennedy became a full-time member of Deez Nuts, a group he had initially joined in 2008. He appeared on four of the band’s records: ‘Stay True’, ‘Word Is Bond’, ‘Binge & Purgatory’ and, most recently, 2019’s ‘You Got Me Fucked Up’.

Kennedy was a member of Deez Nuts until his death.

Following news of his passing, members of the Australian heavy music scene have remembered Kennedy on social media.

“For years we stood side by side on stage or in band photos,” former I Killed The Prom Queen vocalist Michael Crafter wrote on Instagram.

​“We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way [too] fast.

“We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend. As the years passed us by I’m glad we’ve always been there for each other.”

The Amity Affliction and former Deez Nuts bandmate JJ Peters are among the other musicians to have paid tribute to Kennedy.