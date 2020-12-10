Sean Malone, bassist of metal titans Cynic, has died aged 50

Sean Malone, bassist of metal legends Cynic, has died aged 50, his bandmates have confirmed.

Malone joined Cynic just prior to their 1993 debut album ‘Focus’, rejoining them again in 2008 after the band’s initial breakup, and playing with them regularly since.

“I learned today that Sean Malone has died,” the band’s guitarist and vocalist Paul Masvidal wrote in a statement, announcing Malone’s death. “I am numb and grief stricken. He had a brilliant mind, a gracious heart and was one of the greatest musicians I’ve ever encountered.

“I know that this is a shocking loss for so many fans whose lives he touched with his artistry, as it is for me. Please keep him in your thoughts and listen to his playing to celebrate his life.”

Mike Portnoy of Avenged Sevenfold also joined the tributes to Malone, writing: “Totally shocked and sad to hear of Sean Malone’s passing…he was a tremendous bass and stick player that I had the pleasure of working with many times through the years. He was my Geddy in Cygnus & The Sea Monsters, he played on the 1st OSI album w me …and we last toured together in 2014 when he was playing Bass in John Wesley’s band opening for Flying Colors.

“This is just another shocking loss in 2020…sadly the same year we also lost Sean Reinert, his rhythm section partner in Cynic.”

Sean Reinert, Cynic founding member and drummer, died in January of this year. Reinert, who was also the drummer for the band Death, was found unresponsive at his San Bernardino home.