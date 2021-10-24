Sean Paul and Sia reunite for ‘Dynamite’ new single

Sean Paul and Sia have reunited for a brand new track, ‘Dynamite’ – you can listen to the sun-kissed anthem below.

Produced by Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin, the dancehall-centric single is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Cheap Thrills’, a collaboration between Sean Paul and Sia, also produced by Kurstin.

Speaking on the new track, Sean Paul said: “‘Dynamite’ started out as just a good vibe song. After recording ‘Cheap Thrills’, Sia and I knew we would record another single and ‘Dynamite’ is the second installment.”

“Banx & Ranx, Greg Kurstin, myself and Sia, worked on this single and I hope people gravitate towards it like our first single,” he continued. “‘Dynamite’ is another feel good record for me and I just want to thank Sia and her entire team, my team Duttyrock, my management team and big up my mom who introduced me to Sia’s music.”

You can listen to ‘Dynamite’ below:

Sean Paul’s latest single follows August’s ‘Only Fanz’, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single created to empower women who creatively earn their living through the popular content subscription service.

Last September, Sia also reunited with David Guetta for the release of their new single ‘Let’s Love’.

The track marked the latest collaboration the beloved duo have released, following smash hits like ‘Titanium’, ‘Flames’, ‘She Wolf’, ‘Bang My Head’ and more.

Meanwhile, Sia‘s autism drama Music took home the most Golden Raspberry Awards at this year’s annual event, with other winners including Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell.

Sia’s directorial debut, which was panned by critics upon its release earlier this year, won three awards in total including Worst Actress (for Kate Hudson), Worst Supporting Actress (for Maddie Ziegler), and Sia herself took home the Worst Director gong.

Music faced a lot of criticism upon its release, with many upset by Sia’s decision to cast a non-autistic actor to play an autistic role.

A petition launched to rescind the film’s Golden Globe nominations called it “severely ableist” and said it “contributes to harmful stereotypes of autistic people”.