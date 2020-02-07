Sean Paul and Tove Lo team up on euphoric single ‘Calling On Me’

Sean Paul and Tove Lo have teamed up on a euphoric new collaborative single called ‘Calling On Me’.

The new song follows two new songs that Tove Lo shared last month, produced by Billie Eilish’s brother and producer FINNEAS.

‘Bikini Porn’ and ‘Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak’ followed her fourth album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, which arrived last September.

In a statement announcing the song, Sean Paul said: “‘Calling On Me’ is a dope song reflecting the real side of love.

“If you love someone, the energy doesn’t ever change. They are able to call on you at all times. I’m proud to have such an amazing vocalist like Tove Lo be on the track with me.” Watch the visualiser for the song below.

Tove Lo released ‘Sunshine Kitty’ last year, an album NME called “glittering” with “expertly crafted pop and bold new sounds” in a four-star review.

“The Swedish star, who made her name with her suggestive lyrics, thrills with a fourth album that features Kylie Minogue and host of killer hooks,” Hannah Mylrea added.

Ahead of the release of the album, Tove Lo played a tiny London gig at the Shacklewell Arms as part of NME’s Girls To The Front series.

Last week, Tove Lo shared an intense new video for ‘Sunshine Kitty’ track ‘Are U Gonna Tell Her?’.