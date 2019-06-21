Sean Paul confirmed for secret set at Glastonbury 2019

SEAN DA PAUL, SEAN DA PAUL.

Sean Paul has confirmed that he’ll play a secret set at Glastonbury Festival 2019.

The dancehall icon will play on the John Peel Stage at the end of the festival’s second day (Saturday June 29).

Confirming the appearance, he wrote on Twitter: “BANG BANG!!! WE COMIN @GlastoFest ON SAT 29TH!!! GONNA JOHN PEEL STAGE @ 10:30PM. IT BEST NOT BE RAININ YA KNO RRR!!!”

The confirmation of Sean Paul’s Glastonbury debut comes after a few mysterious gaps were spotted on the festival’s full line-up.

While Paul seemingly takes the John Peel Stage slot from 10.30PM-11.45PM on Saturday evening, there is another gap on Saturday at The Park stage from 6:15PM-7:15PM, and a mystery opener for The Park Stage on Saturday from 11:30AM – 12:10PM.

In our round-up of the likely contenders, we argued that Foals could among the most likely options for an unexpected appearance on Worthy Farm.

“They’re in the UK during the festival, and there’s a gap in their touring schedule over Glasto (they play in Kingston on Thursday June 27 and Dublin on Tuesday July 2), so there’s plenty of time for the lads to pop down to Worthy Farm,” we said.

“And it is a bit odd they’re not on the line-up already, with the release of stellar fifth album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 1’ in March and tons of huge shows coming up, so we think a secret set could be on the cards.”

Other possible contenders include the likes of Lana Del Rey, The Black Keys and The Raconteurs.