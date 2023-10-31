Sean Paul runs out of interview as earthquake hits Jamaica

Sean Paul was forced to run out of an interview as a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit his native Jamaica.

The moment happened yesterday (October 30) as the musician was taking part in an interview livestreamed to Twitch alongside artist Tofu Jack and director/producer of Vice Documentaries, Dan Zabludovsky.

In footage shared of the moment via TMZ, Paul is seen listening to Jack’s response to one of the questions before going to chime in with his own thoughts. Almost immediately after beginning his sentence he stops speaking and looks around his room in confusion before realising what’s happening.

“Oh shit. We’re having an earthquake,” he’s heard saying in the clip before running out of the room, while the camera continues to show the room shaking as the two other participants sit in disbelief.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica while we were live on Twitch with Sean Paul. Thankfully @duttypaul was not hurt during the quake and there are no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage. pic.twitter.com/AHtMxZnzzc — VICE News (@VICENews) October 30, 2023

A later update by the US Geological Survey confirmed that the moment caught on footage was that of a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that had hit the Hope Bay area of northeastern Jamaica.

No deaths have been reported due to the incident.

As reported by Complex, Prime Minister Andrew Holness spoke out about the earthquake on social media, encouraging residents to stay safe and follow protocols.

“Damage has been minor, but nevertheless, we are taking all precautions,” he said. “I want to say to all Jamaicans, remain calm.

“We implore citizens to remain calm and follow all the protocols regarding earthquakes and general safety.”

In other Paul news, earlier this year the rapper and musician was listed among the big names booked for J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival alongside Drake, Usher and Burna Boy.

The live set came following the release of his 2022 album ‘Scorcha’, which received a four-star review from NME.

“Since his inception in 2000, he has made dancehall accessible to all, climbing up the charts internationally with seminal hits like ‘Gimme The Light’ and the aforementioned ‘Get Busy’,” it read.

“And with ‘Scorcha’, he proves his hitmaking skills and why he still is the pioneer of island pop.”