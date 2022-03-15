Sean Paul reschedules his 2022 UK headline tour

Sean Paul has rescheduled his upcoming 2022 UK tour – find tickets here.

The dancehall artist was due to hit the road in April ahead of releasing his eighth studio album, ‘Scorcha’, later this year.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the planned shows have been postponed until August and September (via Stereoboard).

Paul’s scheduled headline performance at London’s SSE Arena has been moved to the O2 Academy Brixton (August 27); the Birmingham date, meanwhile, will now take place at the city’s Forum (August 26) instead of the Utilita Arena.

Tickets purchased previously will be honoured for the new dates. You can see the amended list of gigs below and find any remaining tickets here.

Sean Paul will play:

AUGUST

23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

24 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

26 – Forum, Birmingham

27 – O2 Academy Brixton – London

30 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

31 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

SEPTEMBER

01 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

03 – Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester

Announcing the run of shows in December 2021, Paul said: “Ay yo UK, I cannot wait to get ‘pon the road, seen? Big boss culture album dropping with a whole heap of music, ya dun know! That’s where we set the ting fi drop. Big boss culture, big boss tour.

“Can’t wait to come to UK, you always treat me good, I’m a bring the good weather and the warm music. Ya dun know, you can’t refuse it, you can’t lose it, boom! Nuff love.”

Meanwhile, Sean Paul is set to headline Norwich’s Sundown Festival this September alongside AJ Tracey.