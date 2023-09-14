Searows shares new single ‘I Have More Than Enough’ and announces EP ‘End Of The World’

Searows has shared his newest single ‘I Have More Than Enough’ from his forthcoming EP ‘End Of The World’.

Kentucky-born, Oregon-raised musician Searows – real name Alec Duckart – explained that the track was written in one day after feeling uninspired for a while.

“I wrote and recorded most of this song in one day after walking around outside for the first time in weeks,” he said in a press release. “I had spent so many days in a row alone in my room working on songs I felt increasingly uninspired by.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I was walking laps around my house, feeling very weird and then I remembered I could be doing the same thing outside so I took a walk around my neighbourhood. I sat with some cats and watched a crow for a while.

“I ended up stopping every few steps on my way home to write random thoughts down in my notes app and when I got back I wrote this song and then recorded it. It was one of the fastest songs I’ve written and still felt good about. Shockingly enough, going outside makes you feel less like you are going crazy.”

His EP, ‘End Of The World’, is set for release on November 10 via Last Recordings On Earth, a new label launched by Matt Maltese in association with Communion Records.

‘End Of The World’ track list is:

1. ‘Older’

2.’I Have More Than Enough’

3.’Collector’

4.’Funny’

5.’End Of The World’

6.’I Can And I Will’

Advertisement

Elsewhere, searows will be hitting the road as opening support for Gracie Abrams during the UK and EU leg of her ‘Good Riddance’ tour. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below.