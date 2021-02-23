Seasick Steve announces new UK tour dates for 2021

Seasick Steve has announced a string of new UK tour dates that are set to take place later this year.

The singer-songwriter’s ‘Just Steve, A Guitar And You Tour’, which will support his latest album, ‘Blues In Mono’, kicks off on November 4 at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion and ends at Bristol’s Hippodrome on November 17.

“I‘m lookin’ forward to coming and playing for y’all,” Steve said of the tour. “Just gonna be me, you and my guitar. A few songs and a few stories, kinda like we just hanging’ out together! Gonna be fun. See ya there.”

He also offered fans some advice: “In the meantime stay strong, workout, and eat your vegetables!”

The special one-man show dates will be Steve’s first headline shows in the UK since 2018, and includes the iconic venues: The London Palladium, Birmingham’s Symphony Hall, Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and Bristol’s Hippodrome.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 26) at 9am and can be purchased here. You can see a full list of dates below.

NOVEMBER

4 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

6 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

7 – London, Palladium

9 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

11 – York, Barbican

13 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

14 – Manchester, Lowry

16 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

17 – Bristol – Hippodrome

Last year saw Steve release two albums, ‘Love & Peace’, and the acoustic ‘Blues In Mono’, a tribute to traditional, acoustic country blues recorded with a microphone from the 1940s. Steve performed the songs solo, direct to an old tape machine.

In other news, large live events, gigs and nightclubs could be making a full return in England from June 21 if the government’s roadmap out of lockdown goes according to plan.