Seasick Steve, The Shires, Courtney Barnett, The Staves and more join Sheryl Crow on line-up for Black Deer Festival 2024

Black Deer Festival has revealed the first wave of names for its 2024 lineup.

The Americana and country festival will be held in Eridge Park, Kent from June 14-16 this year, with Sheryl Crow performing as Saturday’s headliner.

Joining Crow this year for Black Deer’s fifth anniversary is Seasick Steve, Courtney Barnett, The Staves, Villagers, The Shires, and Hermanos Gutiérrez. Prima Queen, Dylan Gossett, Divorce, Michele Stodart, and Holly Macve are also slated to take to the stage this June.

More acts are still to be unveiled – get your tickets for the festival here.

Last year’s edition saw the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, The Pretenders, Bonnie Raitt, CMAT, Bear’s Den, Richard Hawley, and Kurt Vile and The Violators participate at Black Deer.

Headliner Sheryl Crow recently announced her new album ‘Evolution’, set for release on March 29, 2024 via The Valory Music Group. The singer announced her return on social media, saying: “This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”

Along with appearing at Black Deer, Sheryl will also play select dates in the UK this year. Check them out below and get any remaining tickets here.

Sheryl Crow will play:

JUNE

13 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

15 – Black Deer Festival

16 – Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace

18 – Hampton Court Palace Festival

In other news, Crow recently shared the advice she gave Olivia Rodrigo.