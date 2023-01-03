Sebastian Marino, guitarist for Overkill and Anvil, dies aged 57

Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in Overkill and Anvil, has died at the age of 57.

As Loudwire reports, Anvil singer/guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow confirmed the news on New Year’s Day (January 1). “Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino’s family and friends,” he tweeted.

“Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth the Weight was an extremely special Anvil album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINO.”

In a joint message, Overkill later wrote: “It’s with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our good friend & great musician, Sebastian Marino.

“Seb was an asset in the studio as well as on the stage for the 3 releases he did with us. The music world has lost one of the good ones.”

Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino's family and friends. Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth the Weight was an extremely special Anvil album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINO — LIPS ANVIL (@LIPSANVIL) January 1, 2023

It’s with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our good friend & great musician, Sebastian Marino.

Seb was an asset in the studio as well as on the stage for the 3 releases he did with us.

The music world has lost one of the good ones. https://t.co/3A8LI0hiUv — OVERKILL (@OverkillBand) January 2, 2023