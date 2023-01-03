Sebastian Marino, guitarist for Overkill and Anvil, dies aged 57

Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in Overkill and Anvil, has died at the age of 57.
As Loudwire reports, Anvil singer/guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow confirmed the news on New Year’s Day (January 1). “Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino’s family and friends,” he tweeted.
“Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth the Weight was an extremely special Anvil album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINO.”
In a joint message, Overkill later wrote: “It’s with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our good friend & great musician, Sebastian Marino.
“Seb was an asset in the studio as well as on the stage for the 3 releases he did with us. The music world has lost one of the good ones.”
According to one of Marino’s associates, Bruce Pilato, the late musician passed away “suddenly” after being hospitalised while working on a sound technicion job in Florida on December 31. A cause of death is not yet known.
Pilato went on to note that Sebastian owned and operated Audio Images, “one of the most acclaimed audio & video production companies in the [US]”.
He continued: “Sebastian essentially brought a slew of top quality production people who made up the road crews of Carl Palmer’s band; ASIA; YES and other platinum level acts around the globe.”
Later, Pilato hailed Marino as “a brilliant musician in his own right”, adding: “Sebastian… you were a diamond whose legacy will shine on forever. RIP, pal.”
Marino served as a member of Canadian metal band Anvil between 1989 and 1995, and featured on their 1991 album ‘Worth The Weight’. He then joined the New Jersey-formed thrash group Overkill in 1995, remaining with them until 1999.
The late guitarist contributed to three Overkill records overall: ‘The Killing Kind’ (1996), ‘From The Underground And Below’ (1997) and ‘Necroshine’ (1999).