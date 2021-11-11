Second defendant agrees to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution in Mac Miller case

A second defendant has agreed to plead guilty in the case involving Mac Miller‘s 2018 death from an accidental overdose.

One of three defendants in the case, Ryan Michael Reavis previously plead not guilty, but has since agreed to plead guilty to the charge of fentanyl distribution.

It comes after his co-defendant, Stephen Andrew Walter, also agreed to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution last month, accepting a 17-year prison sentence for the waiving of more serious charges related to Miller’s death. Both Reavis and Walter expected to plead guilty before a district judge in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

It was previously reported that Cameron James Pettit, the third defendant in the case, had also reached a plea agreement, but the case is currently pending. Walter, Pettit and Reavis were indicted in 2019 on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death.

As Pitchfork reports, Reavis’ plea agreement accepts that on or around September 4 2018, Walter provided counterfeit oxycodone pills to Reavis, who then delivered them to Pettit, who finally distributed the pills to Miller.

“[Reavis] knew that these pills that defendant provided to Pettit contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance; in fact, the pills contained fentanyl,” the document reads.

Miller was found dead on September 7, with his death later determined an accidental drug overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Reavis’ plea agreement asserts the rapper “would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills that [Miller] had received from Pettit (and that Pettit had received from [Reavis]) on September 4, 2018”.