Second man arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s death

The rapper died from an accidental overdose in September 2018

A second man has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s death.

The rapper was found dead at his Studio City apartment on September 7, 2018. The coroner later determined he had died from “mixed drug toxicity”, with fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death. It was ruled an accidental overdose.

According to TMZ, 36-year-old Ryan Reavis has now been taken into custody by FBI and DEA agents. When authorities searched his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, they found a physician’s prescription drug pad, prescription-only pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition.

The property was searched as part of the case involving Miller’s death but the link between Reavis and the rapper or the first man to be arrested in the case has yet to be disclosed. Reavis is facing fraud charges along with several drug and gun possession charges.

Earlier this month (September 4), 28-year-old Cameron James Petit was arrested and charged in connection with Miller’s death. According to a criminal complaint filed in the Central District Of California, Petit supplied the star with counterfeit Percocet pills, which contained fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax instead of oxycodone.

After Petit’s arrest was confirmed, Miller’s father Mark McCormick said his family had found “some comfort” in the development.

Earlier this year, Ariana Grande spoke about Miller’s death in a candid interview. The pop star was in a relationship with the rapper for two years before they broke up in May 2018. “He was the best person ever and he didn’t deserve the demons he had,” she said.