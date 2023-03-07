Second person dies after crowd stampede at Glorilla gig

A second person has died following a crowd stampede at a Glorilla gig in Rochester, New York on Sunday night (March 5).

The incident occurred at around 11pm local time at the Main Street Armory as gig goers were leaving the show.

A 33-year-old woman who died in the incident has since been named as Rhondesia Belton.

Last night (March 6), Rochester Police announced the death of a second woman, named Brandy Miller, aged 35. Another woman remains in critical condition with significant injuries while seven other people are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, reports BBC News.

Speaking about the death of Rhondesia Belton, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown paid tribute to the 33-year-old.

“Her family, friends, and colleagues are devastated and left to mourn this tragic loss. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote on Twitter.

She tragically lost her life yesterday while attending a concert in Rochester. Her family, friends, and colleagues are devastated and left to mourn this tragic loss. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/7l6kjVwafB — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) March 7, 2023

Following the incident, Glorilla wrote on Twitter: “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok”.

She has since paid tribute to the victims. “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected,” she said.

I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 7, 2023

Police previously told the Associated Press that panic ensued in the crowd after they believed they had heard gun shots, leading to a rush for the exit. However, investigating officers “found no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” and none of the victims’ injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

The concert came after Glorilla performed at the 2023 Grammys last month, where she took part in a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop alongside Missy Elliot, the Roots,

Future, Lil Wayne and many more.