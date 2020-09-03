Secret 7″ announces artists and designers for its final show this autumn

The Secret 7″ project has announced its list of artists and designers for its seventh and final edition, to be held later this year.

The project, which started in 2012, sees 700 designers creating one-of-a-kind sleeve designs for limited 7″ vinyl singles based on seven specially chosen tracks.

The artwork will then be showcased in a free exhibition at the NOW Gallery on the Greenwich Peninsula in London between October 14 and November 1. Fans can book a slot for the exhibition here.

On the final day of the exhibition, the artwork will then be sold to the public, with all proceeds going to the Help Refugees charity. The identity of the artist for each individual piece of artwork will be kept a secret until it is purchased on the day.

This year’s chosen records for the sleeves include Foo Fighters‘ ‘This Is A Call’, Vampire Weekend‘s ‘Harmony Hall’ and Aretha Franklin‘s ‘One Step Ahead’.

Also featured are Bob Dylan‘s ‘Blind Willie McTell’, The Internet‘s ‘Come Over’, Koffee‘s ‘Toast’ and Miles Davis track ‘Miles Runs The Voodoo Down’.

The tracks will be adapted into new artwork by a huge list of contributors, including acclaimed film director Michel Gondry, who worked on the recent IDLES video for ‘Model Village’. Also contributing are Sir Anish Kapoor, Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson and many, many more.

A full list of contributors can now be found on the Secret 7″ website.

