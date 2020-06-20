Secret Machines are teasing something with cryptic social media images

Cult US band Secret Machines have posted cryptic images on Twitter and Facebook, sparking hopes that the group are teasing some sort of return.

Formed by Josh Garza and brothers Brandon and Benjamin Curtis in Dallas, Texas in 2000, the group are are on record as one of David Bowie’s favourite bands.

Secret Machines released three critically-acclaimed albums before going on hiatus in 2010, ‘Now Here Is Nowhere’, ‘Ten Silver Drops’ and a self-titled record.

Benjamin Curtis left the band in 2007 to work with School Of Seven Bells. He tragically died in 2013 after a battle with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. Brandon went on to appear in the touring line-up of Interpol.

Now, however, the band have raised fans’ hopes of a return with the sharing of two mysterious images on social media.

The first, which was uploaded on June 4, displays a slightly blurred white circle on a black background, and is now the band’s profile picture. On Facebook it’s credited to Simon Dargan and Playtime Studio. In a reply to a Facebook commenter who asked if the band are still together, they replied simply ‘yes’, before thanking the fan for their continued support.

The second was uploaded yesterday (June 19), and shows black dots on a white background. On Facebook, the band’s cover photo shows those colours reversed.

Replying to one fan on Facebook, the band gave a hint as to how to decipher the code. “Hint: each dot is a syllable,” they said.

Below both pictures fans have started speculating about what they might mean. “Album cover?!?” said one. “Don’t get my hopes up with this cryptic stuff and then go breaking my heart please, we’re all too fragile right now.” NME has contacted Secret Machines for comment.

The band did come out of hiatus briefly for the release of concert album ‘Live At The Garage’, which records a 2006 gig. In 2018, meanwhile, they shared an archive cover of Gillian Welch’s ‘Everything Is Free’ exclusively with NME.