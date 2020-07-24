Secret Machines reveal new single ‘Everything Starts’ featuring late guitarist Benjamin Curtis

With Secret Machines set to release ‘Awake In The Brain Chamber’, their first album in over a decade next month, the band have shared new single ‘Everything Starts’.

The track features contributions from the late Benjamin Curtis, the band’s founding guitarist and brother of singer Brandon, who died aged 35 in late 2013 following a diagnosis of T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

“When I close my eyes and listen to “Everything Starts” I see three guys in a room playing music,” says Secret Machines’ drummer Josh Garza. “I see Ben, Brandon and me… we’re all playing our instruments, we’re all smiling and it’s probably a bit too loud.”

“For a brief and infinite five minutes, I’m taken to a sonic landscape that is special and unique, with a sound that only Benjamin can deliver. I’m glad we’ve been given this chance to honor his legacy in this way, and to fold this final collaboration into a new chapter for Secret Machines.”

Although he had left the band in 2007 to concentrate on his other band School Of Seven Bells, Benjamin had a hand in Secret Machines’ newly-released material until his death.

Speaking exclusively to NME about their long-awaited return last month, Brandon Curtis said: “As the songs came together I would share the demos with Benjamin to get some feedback. He was always very encouraging to me and his notes helped me shape the material from the ground up.”

He added: “He was writing a record with School Of Seven Bells and not even cancer could stop him from doing that work. In between his recording sessions, hospitalisations, and chemo, he attended the mix sessions for my record.”

Secret Machines first teased the release of ‘Awake In The Brain Chamber’ when they uploaded a series of cryptic symbols to their long-dormant social media accounts, before officially announcing that the new album will be released on August 21.

The album is Secret Machines’ first since 2008’s self-titled LP. The first single came in the form of ‘Talos’ Corpse’, which appeared in June.