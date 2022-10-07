See Chloe Moriondo’s behind-the-scenes photos from wacky ‘Plastic Purse’ video

Chloe Moriondo has shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the video for her latest single ‘Plastic Purse’.

The song appears on the indie-pop artist’s third studio album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’, which was released today (October 7).

In the track’s wacky accompanying visuals, we find Moriondo in mad scientist mode as she shrinks boys to fight for survival inside of her titular plastic purse. The clip was filmed in London last month, and has been described as “Willy-Wonka-meets-Lord-Of-The-Flies”.

“Put you in my plastic purse/ Zip it up and I’ll make you feel worse/ Wanna put you in the dirt/ But you would probably like that/ Right?” Moriondo sings in the chorus, before hitting out at a “bonehead cheez-it brain boy” for not texting her back.

Watch the video below, and check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes shots from the shoot.

‘SUCKERPUNCH’ also features the recent singles ‘Cdbaby’ and ‘Fruity’. Moriondo is set to embark on a UK and European headline tour in support of the record early next year. Find any remaining tickets here (UK), and see the full itinerary beneath.

JANUARY 2023

28 – Paris, Les Etoiles Theatre

30 – Munich, Strom

31 – Berlin, Hole 44

FEBRUARY 2023

1 – Prague, Café V Iese

3 – Hamburg, Molotow Musikclub

4 – Cologne, LUXOR

6 – Brussels, Botanique

7 – Nijmegen, Doornroosje

8 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

10 – Brighton, Concorde 2

11 – Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

12 – Glasgow, SWG3 Studio Warehouse

14 – Leeds, Leeds Beckett Students Union

15 – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

16 – Bristol, SWX

18 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Since the release of ‘Blood Bunny’ last year, Moriondo has shared a video for ‘Favorite Band’ which features a number of cameos from members of All Time Low, Simple Plan, Pierce The Veil, Girlpool, Great Grandpa and Joy Again.

The musician’s song ‘I Eat Boys’, meanwhile, appears on the soundtrack to Netflix’s new teen movie Do Revenge.