See exclusive images from Johnny Marr’s US tour with The Killers

The Killers were supported by Johnny Marr on their US arena tour earlier this year – see exclusive images from the run of shows on NME first below.

During the lengthy tour which began back in August, Marr often joined The Killers on stage, and at New York’s Madison Square Garden was joined on stage during his own set by his Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke. Together they played the hits ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘How Soon Is Now?’.

In Seattle, he came on stage with The Killers for performances of Smiths songs ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘What She Said’, before helping The Killers end the set with ‘Mr. Brightside’, which he also performed with them during their Glastonbury 2019 headline set.

Following the conclusion of the tour, Marr has shared a host of exclusive behind the scenes photos from the tour with NME, which you can see below. See exclusive imagery from The Killers’ two nights at Madison Square Garden with Johnny Marr here, with those shows featuring a guest appearance from Bruce Springsteen and his bandmate Jake Clemons, with the three-song cameo featuring performances of ‘Dustland’, ‘Badlands’, and ‘Born To Run’.

Last week, a new funding award named in honour of Johnny Marr was announced, and is set to support the next generation of young musicians in Salford.

Launched in partnership with The Salford Foundation Trust, the Johnny Marr Award will be presented to a Salford musician aged under 25 to help further their budding career.

“This Award will provide up to £1,000 funding to go towards musical instruments, recording equipment, or indeed anything that will help you to progress your musical journey,” a description about the award adds. Interested applicants can fill in an online application form here, as well as submit a video of themselves performing.

Marr also plays guitar on ‘Pretty Boy’, the recently-released new single from Noel Gallagher. It’s the first taster of a new album from Gallagher’s High Flying Birds project, the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.