See exclusive photos as Jesse Jo Stark launches new merch line with Yungblud and shares new single

Jesse Jo Stark has celebrated the launch of the latest collection for her merch line, Deadly Doll, alongside the likes of Yungblud and more. Check out exclusive photos from the launch below.

Last Tuesday, Jesse Jo Stark hosted an exclusive dinner at Lilienblum in London to celebrate the new collection for Deadly Doll. Guests included the likes of British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, fashion designer Dimitra Petsa, visual artist Josephine, models Jordan Adessi and Momo, singers Peter Xan and Matt Felix, photographer Phoebe Fox and more.

Indie Sleaze photographer The Cobra Snake – known for his work capturing the alternative contemporary culture within the 00s – captured the launch event. Check out the photos below and shop the new Deadly Doll collection here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Jesse Jo Stark has released a remix of her track ‘Patterns’ by producers F1LTHY (Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert) and warpstr. The song was originally release on her 2022 LP ‘Doomed’.

F1LTHY and warpstr have transformed ‘Patterns’ into a dark dancefloor anthem, adding a pulsing beat during the chorus of the track while Stark whales “Patterns, they shatter / Patterns, scatter / Patterns, you shatter / Patterns, patterns.”

The release of the song comes after opening for Post Malone during his two sold-out shows at Fontainebleau Hotel’s inaugural New Year’s Eve performance. Stark rang in the New Year in style while donning one of Cher‘s vintage Bob Mackie outfits from the 70s while performing in Las Vegas.

In other news, Stark will be hitting the road as opening support for The Veronicas on their forthcoming 2024 Gothic Summer Tour, which will hit cities across the United States beginning in April. Check out the full tour dates on the tour poster below and visit here for tickets.