See footage from Phoebe Bridgers’ secret acoustic show in California

Before kicking off the North American leg of her ‘Reunion’ tour in San Francisco, Phoebe Bridgers detoured through Sonoma County to perform an intimate and unplugged – and most notably, unannounced – gig for less than 100 curious fans.

The free show – which took place on Thursday (August 4), a day before the official start of Bridgers’ latest ‘Reunion’ tour leg – was announced by the Little Saint restaurant at the start of the week, teasing a “super secret special guest” on a poster brandished with a sassy skeleton peeking out from a gravestone.

Flanked by her full live band, as well as her pug Maxine, Bridgers performed a set of 13 songs including ‘Kyoto’, ‘Motion Sickness’, ‘Garden Song’ and her most recent single, ‘Sidelines’. The venue also served a range of Bridgers-themed cocktails, including one named after the ‘Stranger In The Alps’ cut ‘Smoke Signals’, and two named after Better Oblivion Community Center songs (‘Exception To The Rule’ and ‘Little Trouble’).

Have a look at some crowd-shot footage from the gig below, then see the full setlist:

Punisher last night!

via @/chef.dakota on ig pic.twitter.com/sMVqyf6nfO — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022

I Know The End at the secret show last night!

via @/adabrumback on ig pic.twitter.com/X882O8moe4 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022

phoebe performing chinese satellite from the secret show! via: @/mattvilano on insta pic.twitter.com/QeTMM6T9bY — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022

Phoebe playing Garden Song at the secret show tonight!

via @/soundlady13 pic.twitter.com/Or1Zo4CTDa — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) August 5, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers played:

1. ‘Motion Sickness’

2. ‘Garden Song’

3. ‘Kyoto’

4. ‘Punisher’

5. ‘Funeral’

6. ‘Scott Street’

7. ‘Chinese Satellite’

8. ‘Moon Song’

9. ‘Savior Complex’

10. ‘ICU’

11. ‘Sidelines’

12. ‘Graceland Too’

13. ‘I Know The End’

Bridgers’ North American ‘Reunion’ tour continues tomorrow night (August 7) in St. Charles, Iowa, before rolling through Spokane, Vancouver, Redmond, Troutdale and Paso Robles across the rest of August. Wrapping up the leg will be a set at This Ain’t No Picnic in Los Angeles, scheduled for Sunday August 28. Find any remaining tickets here.

Back in May, Bridgers announced that a portion of proceeds earned from ticket sales for the tour would be donated to The Mariposa Fund, a charity helping US citizens (specifically undocumented people) receive safe access to abortion.

Meanwhile, during the second-to-last show of her UK tour last Thursday (July 28), Bridgers brought out Irish singer-songwriter Nell Mescal – who is the sister of Normal People star (and Bridgers’ longterm partner) Paul Mescal – to sing on ‘Georgia’.