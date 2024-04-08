See Mae Muller and a Self Esteem DJ set for free in London this weekend

Mae Muller and Self Esteem are set to perform as part of this week’s Club NME event. Grab free tickets here and find all the details below.

The legendary Club NME series returned last September with Courteeners playing in London before Blossoms delivered a special show in Manchester earlier this year.

On Friday (April 12) Club NME will take over London’s Scala in King’s Cross, with Muller due to deliver a live headline set at the venue. She’ll be joined on the night by Self Esteem and special guest Raven Mandella – both of whom will be hitting the decks to DJ into the early hours.

A limited amount of free tickets for this week’s Club NME have now been released – you can get yours here (limited to two per customer).

Doors open at 8pm, and the event will run until 1am. Ticketholders will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. If you arrive at the venue after 8pm, we cannot guarantee you will be admitted in time to see the live performance.

Muller represented the UK at 2023’s Eurovision Song Contest and released her debut studio album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’, last September. Self Esteem, meanwhile, has most recently starred on the West End in Cabaret alongside Scissor Sisters‘ Jake Shears.

Courteeners played a rowdy greatest hits set at London’s EartH in Hackney to launch the new iteration of Club NME, followed by a surprise DJ set by The Libertines‘ Carl Barât and Gary Powell.

Speaking to NME before the show, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray recalled the era in which the original Club NME was launched in the ’00s. “It was a bit of a whirlwind,” he said. “It’s when it all started for us.”

Fray added: “Those were our formative years in those places with the lights out and stumbling over everybody.”

This week’s Club NME night is the latest event that NME will host in collaboration with new interactive platform Ladbrokes LIVE. By joining forces with the new entertainment Ladbrokes LIVE hub, all tickets are being kept free, allowing music lovers the opportunity to connect with their favourite artists in intimate, local spaces.

In other news, Self Esteem is set to collaborate with Becky Hill on a new song called ‘True Colours’. The track will appear on Hill’s forthcoming album ‘Believe Me Now?’.