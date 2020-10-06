See Norwegian guitarist Tora Dahle Aagård’s performance for Guitar.com Live

Norwegian guitarist Tora Dahle Aagård made an appearance at virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live this past weekend, performing original songs as well as well-loved tunes by Stevie Ray Vaughan and John Mayer.

On Sunday (October 4), the 26-year-old kicked off her 20-minute solo set with a rendition of ‘Lenny’ by Stevie Ray Vaughan, and ran through a number of songs from the album ‘Girls’, by her longtime bluesy pop/rock outfit TORA. Along the way, she also took on ‘Neon’ by John Mayer.

Watch her performance below:

Advertisement

Aagård, who serves as lead singer, lead guitarist and chief songwriter in TORA, became the first woman to sign an endorsement deal with UK guitar company Chapman Guitars in 2018. The next year, TORA released their self-titled debut album. Last month, TORA followed up with the record ‘Girls’, which featured collaborations with guitarist Joey Landreth and drummer Aaron Sterling.

Other artists who also appeared at Guitar.com Live, a three-day virtual guitar show by media brand Guitar.com, included St. Vincent, Holly Humberstone, Anderson .Paak’s backing band Free Nationals, Jason Isbell, Carlos Santana, Marty Friedman, Isaiah Sharkey, Plini and more.

To revisit the various performances, masterclasses and panels at Guitar.com Live, go here.

[Editor’s note: Guitar.com is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns NME.]