See Slipknot’s Tortilla Man wear an actual tortilla on his face

Now the real question: was it corn or flour?

Slipknot‘s Tortilla Man has taken his craft to the next level, wearing an actual tortilla on his face during a live performance.

Earlier this year, Slipknot, who recently scored their first Number One album in 18 years with the acclaimed comeback record ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, introduced their new percussionist following their far from amicable split with former member Chris Fehn.

Dubbed ‘Tortilla Man’ owing to the style of his mask, the new member’s identity remains a mystery as fans obsess over trying to work out who he is.

On Friday (August 23), he took his name to new literal heights by wearing an actual tortilla on his face for a show in Pennsylvania.

Posting a picture of himself getting ready for the show, see Tortilla Man donning the flatbread below:

Meanwhile, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has spoken about the impact of losing former percussionist Chris Fehn on the band’s creative process.

The band made headlines this year with the acrimonious departure of Fehn, before he was replaced by the mysterious, unnamed new member known among fans as ‘Tortilla Man‘. The masked metallers have seen a number of other line-up changes during their 20 years together, following the death of bassist Paul Gray and the departure of drummer Joey Jordison.