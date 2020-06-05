See Soccer Mommy’s rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021

Soccer Mommy has announced new dates for her rescheduled UK tour in support of second album ‘Color Theory’.

The Nashville musician was due to bring the record to the music venues of the UK later this month, but was forced to postpone the shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the indie star (whose real name is Sophie Allison) will return in 2021, kicking off a run of dates at London’s Electric Ballroom on February 18. She will then visit six more cities across England and Scotland, concluding at Leeds’ Belgrave Hall & Canteen. Tickets for the original dates remain valid for the new shows.

Advertisement

Soccer Mommy will play:

February 2021

18 – London, Electric Ballroom

19 – Birmingham, Castle And Falcon

20 – Brighton, Concorde 2

21 – Bristol, Trinity Centre

22 – Manchester, Gorilla

24 – Glasgow, Oran More

25 – Leeds, Belgrave Hall & Canteen

In a four-star review of ‘Color Theory’, NME said: “Allison is a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch. The rich imagery that shone on ‘Clean’ remains a highlight of Soccer Mommy’s music; only this time it feels like Allison is delving into far more private subject matter.”

Meanwhile, the musician launched a new singles series last month, with proceeds going to Oxfam’s coronavirus relief fund. The Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series will see Allison team up with the likes of Beabadoobee, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Beach Bunny, while she has already shared the project’s first collaboration with Jay Som.