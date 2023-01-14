See unmasked Corey Taylor, Paul Gray and Joey Jordison play Slipknot’s ‘(sic)’ at 2005 Roadrunner United show

Roadrunner Records have shared a pro-shot video of an unmasked Corey Taylor, Paul Gray and Joey Jordison playing Slipknot’s ‘(sic)’ at a special 2005 show.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2005, Roadrunner Records selected 4 team captains to lead 57 artists from 45 past and present Roadrunner bands to create one 18-track album, named ‘Roadrunner United’.

The release was celebrated by an all-star concert on December 2005 at New York City’s Nokia Theatre.

Earlier this year, Roadrunner announced it would be reissuing the Roadrunner United record on a variety of formats and now, the label has shared one of the performances from the release show.

This special performance of ‘(sic)’, taken from Slipknot’s 1999 self-titled album, sees an unmasked Corey Taylor playing alongside his late Slipknot bandmates Paul Gray and Joey Jordison.

Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser and Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares also featured. Check out the performance below.

Joey Jordison was a founding member of Slipknot and left the band in 2013. He passed away in 2021, aged 46. Paul Gray passed away in 2010, aged 38.

“It was incredible to be part of a line-up of such insanely heavy hitters,” said Scott. “Wow! And to have had the opportunity to play with Joey and Paul that night, with Corey singing – definitely a Make-A-Wish moment for me.”

Both the original album and the concert performance itself will be made widely available in multiple configurations on 10th March 2023. Pre-orders are available here.

Slipknot’s 2022 album ‘The End, So Far’ was the last record in their contract with Roadrunner.

Speaking to NME about their decision not to renew their contract, Taylor explained that Roadrunner is “such a different label than it was when we first signed with it. Once you’re in the hands of people who don’t care, it’s just a fucking business. And that’s what happened.”

He added: “We’ve had to fight for every fucking release that we’ve had because the people who now work for Roadrunner think they know what they’re doing and they just don’t. They’ve tried to give us fucking advice, and we’re just like, ‘What are you talking about? What band do you think we are?’”

His bandmate Clown has recently revealed that “lost” Slipknot album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ could be released soon, following their departure from the label.