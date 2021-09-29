Sega Bodega announces new album ‘Romeo’, shares single ‘Angel On My Shoulder’

Sega Bodega has shared details of his second album, ‘Romeo’, and shared a cut from it titled ‘Angel On My Shoulder’.

The London-based artist, whose real name is Salvador Navarrete, will release ‘Romeo’ on November 12. It features guest spots by acts including Arca and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

‘Angel On My Shoulder’ follows the first ‘Romeo’ single ‘Only Seeing God When I Come’, which was released earlier this month.

Advertisement

‘Romeo’ tracklist:

01. ‘Effeminacy’

02. ‘Angel On My Shoulder’

03. ‘All Of Your Friends Think I’m Too Young For You’

04. ‘Only Seeing God When I Come’

05. ‘I Need Nothing From You’

06. ‘Naturopathe’ ft. Charlotte Gainsbourg

07. ‘Cicada’ ft. Arca

08. ‘Romeo’

09. ‘Um Um’

10. ‘Luci’

Last year, Bodega teamed up with Shygirl for her song ‘Freak‘. That year he also worked with Låpsley on a collaboration ‘Make U Stay’ following the release of his debut album, ‘Salvador’.

Bodega said of their collaboration: “We wanted to merge trance and garage whilst simultaneously feel like it was us. It came together so naturally.”

Advertisement

Låpsley added: “We wrote this track together in my Tottenham studio the first time we ever met, having contacted each other on Instagram. It came so quickly; he showed me the track and I was immediately hooked from the strings, and then within the hour the top line was recorded.

“I thought the bombastic strings needed some intense lyrics, so it’s all about jealousy.”