Selena Gomez and DJ Snake team up on new bilingual single ‘Selfish Love’

Selena Gomez and DJ Snake have joined forces for a new bilingual single, ‘Selfish Love’.

Released today (March 5), it’s the first time the pair have collaborated since 2018’s ‘Taki Taki’, also featuring Cardi B and Ozuna.

The new single arrives alongside a surreal music video, in which Gomez owns an eerie beauty parlour, complete with hair curtains, wallpaper clad dancers and singing mannequins. Watch it below:

The single is Gomez’s third Spanish track of the year so far, having kicked things off with ‘De Una Vez’ in January. The song was her first Spanish language single in a decade and was quickly followed by ‘Baila Conmigo’, featuring Rauw Alejandro.

All three singles will appear on her forthcoming Spanish EP ‘Revelación’, as well as four new tracks. One is another collaboration, this time with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, titled ‘Dámelo To’.

She recently revealed the EP had been recorded almost entirely over Zoom, telling Vevo’s Footnotes that it had been tracked over several video calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also opened up about releasing new music in language.

“At the time, doing a Spanish project was just an idea being bounced around,” she said. “Then the rest of the project just kind of happened really quickly and organically.”

Gomez released her last LP in 2020, titled ‘Rare’. NME gave the record three stars in a review, saying “‘Rare’ is that most powerful and liberating of things – the sound of a woman becoming comfortable both on her own and in her own company”.

“Blips aside, ‘Rare’ is a beautifully confident return from one of pop’s most underrated stars, and a quietly defiant wrestling back of the narrative surrounding her.”