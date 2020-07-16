Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel share music video for ‘Past Life’

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel have shared the video for their collaborative single, ‘Past Life’.

Grammy-nominated filmmaking team Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann directed the clip. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Trevor Daniel first released ‘Past Life’ in March, which gained international traction when Gomez and Daniel released their collaborative remix on June 26. It was Gomez’s first new song since the release of her 2020 studio album ‘Rare’.

NME gave ‘Rare’ a three-star review, calling it “a beautifully confident return from one of pop’s most underrated stars.”

“There are moments of pure joy and pop brilliance here,” the review stated.

Selena Gomez is one of many musicians to champion African-American voices in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May. Last month, the pop star took to Instagram to “acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist.”

“There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Also in June, Gomez urged her social media followers to support a ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ petition on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. Taylor, an African-American medical worker, was fatally shot by Kentucky police officers in March.

“Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor,” Gomez wrote on Twitter.