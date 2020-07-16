Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel share music video for ‘Past Life’

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel have shared the video for their collaborative single, ‘Past Life’.
Grammy-nominated filmmaking team Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann directed the clip. Watch it below:
Trevor Daniel first released ‘Past Life’ in March, which gained international traction when Gomez and Daniel released their collaborative remix on June 26. It was Gomez’s first new song since the release of her 2020 studio album ‘Rare’.
NME gave ‘Rare’ a three-star review, calling it “a beautifully confident return from one of pop’s most underrated stars.”
“There are moments of pure joy and pop brilliance here,” the review stated.
Selena Gomez is one of many musicians to champion African-American voices in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May. Last month, the pop star took to Instagram to “acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist.”
“There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over,” she wrote.
I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not. We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865. To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio. Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life. If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.
Also in June, Gomez urged her social media followers to support a ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ petition on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. Taylor, an African-American medical worker, was fatally shot by Kentucky police officers in March.
“Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor,” Gomez wrote on Twitter.