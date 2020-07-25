Selena Gomez announces fund to raise money for mental health services

Selena Gomez has announced a fund set up to raise money for mental health services.

The ‘Feel Me’ singer’s cosmetics company Rare Beauty has committed to raising $100 million to support those who need access to mental health services.

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality,” Gomez said in a statement. “Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.”

She added: “Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support.”

A statement shared on the Rare Beauty Instagram page reads: “Our goal with the Rare Impact Fund is to raise an ambitious $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources. How? Starting with our very first sale, 1% of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the Rare Impact Fund.

“But that’s not all. We’re committed to raising funds with numerous philanthropic partners to reach our goal. The Rare Impact Fund will help support the local, national, and global organizations that have a direct impact on the well-being of this amazing community.”

The post concluded: “Together, we are better, and because we know we can’t do this alone, we’ve established the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council comprised of leading mental health experts and professionals with lived experience to help steer our impact efforts. To learn more about our resources and support, and to meet the members of our Mental Health Council, head to our IG stories!”

Posting a reply in the comments section, Gomez wrote: “I’m so proud of this and love our team.”

Last month, Gomez shared an impassioned message of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

A host of celebrities and public figures have shared their support for racial justice in the past weeks, as anti-racism protests continue to sweep the globe.

Taking to Instagram, Gomez said that there is “a deep pain that needs to be healed” in the Black community, and called on white people to “educate ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Gomez and Trevor Daniel have shared the video for their collaborative single, ‘Past Life’.