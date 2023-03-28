Selena Gomez becomes most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez has become the most-followed woman on Instagram with over 400 million followers, making history on the app.

The signer and actress has surpassed Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who has 382 million followers and counting.

Gomez expressed her gratitude by sharing an Instagram post of her meeting fans with the caption: “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you.”

Advertisement

Though she holds the title for most followed woman in Instagram, football player Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the title for most followed account with 563 million followers.

After a four-year hiatus, Gomez returned to social media in January after deleting her social media account and then deciding to let her team run the account. Her decision to get rid of her Instagram was due to her unhealthy relationship with the platform.

Recently, took to social media to call for an end to the alleged feud between her and Hailey Bieber – issuing a statement after Bieber “death threats”

Over the years, both Gomez and Bieber have been pitted against one another by fans. Now, the former has issued a statement, urging her followers to ignore rumours and put an immediate halt to the discussion.

In an Instagram story Gomez wrote: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

Advertisement

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Last year, Gomez released her documentary ‘My Mind And Me’ charting her rise to fame and a decade-long struggle with mental health issues. She went on to share her bipolar diagnosis and be candid about her current state.

In an interview with Rolling Stone US, to promote Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the singer revealed that she was in her early twenties when she first began experiencing difficulties with her mental health. “I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.”

In other news, Gomez is currently filming season three of the Emmy nominated show Only Murders In The Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep. A trailer for the new season was released last week.