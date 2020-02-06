Selena Gomez criticises Trump administration for “animalistic” treatment of kids at US-Mexico border

Selena Gomez has launched a fresh attack on the US government and President Trump’s treatment of immigrants at the US-Mexico border.

The ‘Rare’ singer, who made her comeback in 2019 with ‘Lose You To Love Me’ after a four-year absence, called out the “animalistic” conduct towards those who are seeking settlement in the states.

She said in a new interview with Dazed: “I’m always very vocal about my background, as far as me talking about immigration and my grandparents having to come across the border illegally. I wouldn’t have been born [otherwise].

“I can’t even imagine what these kids being separated from their families are going through,” Gomez continued. “It’s something that is going to traumatise them for the rest of their lives. And it just seems animalistic.”

In October Gomez executive produced Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, which follows eight families who permitted film crews to document their lives while they remain at risk of deportation.

“I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word ‘immigrant’ has seemingly become a negative word,” Gomez added. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

Meanwhile, in a three-star review of Gomez’ third album, ‘Rare’, which was released last month, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “Blips aside, ‘Rare’ is a beautifully confident return from one of pop’s most underrated stars, and a quietly defiant wrestling back of the narrative surrounding her.”