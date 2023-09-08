Selena Gomez finds AI cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Starboy’ “scary”

Selena Gomez has reacted to an AI cover of The Weeknd‘s ‘Starboy’ that uses computer-generated vocals of hers.

Th singer has been working on new music as well as her acting career. Last month, the third season of the hit comedy series Only Murders In The Building hit streaming services, while the 31-year-old is also set to release her next album, currently dubbed ‘SG3’, in the coming months.

In June, a snippet of the AI-generated Selena Gomez cover of ‘Starboy’ started to circulate. The pop star didn’t find the cover until recently when she bluntly commented on an Instagram post, calling the cover “Scary.”

Earlier this year, the former child star-turned-pop star fell victim to another AI hoax as a photo of Gomez at this year’s Met Gala went viral, despite her not being there. The AI-generated photo garnered 22.9 million views and 395,300 likes, making it one of the most popular looks of the night.

The phenomenon of AI-generated music continues to polarise the music and entertainment industry. AI helped recreate a “lost” Oasis album which Liam Gallagher co-signed, saying he “sounds mega” on the record – while brother Noel hit back at the album and its creators, arguing that “these fucking idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands.”

Ed Sheeran has revealed his reservation with the “weird” technology, believing that “if everything is done by robots, everybody’s gonna be out of work.” Meanwhile, Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Blur fame calls AI “absurd” and that anyone with enough time to make AI covers “is a fucking idiot.”

In April, an AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd cover called ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ became popular and was listened to over 13 million views on TikTok alone.

The song has since been removed from all music streaming platforms by Universal Music, who said they have “a fundamental legal and ethical responsibility” to prevent acts that “harm artists” as well.

Gomez recently dropped comeback track ‘Single Soon‘, before denying rumours that the song was about her relationship with The Weeknd.

‘Single Soon’ marks her first new solo music since she dropped her Spanish-only EP ‘Revelacion’ in 2021. She also has a collaboration with Fred Again… on the horizon after the English DJ-producer previewed the track during a set last weekend.