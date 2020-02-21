News Music News

Selena Gomez releases sensual new track ‘Feel Me’

The singer previously said she wouldn't release the song

Matthew Neale
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in LA on February 6, 2020. Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared a new one-off track weeks after the release of her new album ‘Rare’.

Gomez shared a link to the ‘Feel Me’ on her social media accounts, adding: “On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened.”

However, fans were quick to point out that the singer had ruled out releasing the track just last month, saying that she was in a “different place” when she wrote the song. Many interpreted the statement as Gomez suggesting the song was written about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Fans of both singers have long been obsessed with the pair’s previous on-off relationship. Watch the official lyric video for ‘Feel Me’ below.

Bieber also had his own success today, as it was confirmed that his new album ‘Changes’ had entered the Official UK Charts at Number One.

In a three-star review of Gomez’s latest album, NME said that “just as there is plenty of gold on ‘Rare’, there is also plenty of filler – usually found when the songs sound like they could be sung by any number of current pop stars.

“The Latin guitar strum of ‘Ring’ is Camila Cabello‘s ‘Havana’-lite – right down to a very similar “ooh na na”. ‘Crowded Room’, a collaboration with Atlantan rapper and singer 6lack, sounds like any other bland radio-friendly bit of emotional pop, while ‘People You Know’ is pleasant enough but not particularly memorable.

“Blips aside, ‘Rare’ is a beautifully confident return from one of pop’s most underrated stars, and a quietly defiant wrestling back of the narrative surrounding her.”

