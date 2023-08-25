Selena Gomez shares empowering new track ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez has returned to her solo music with ‘Single Soon’, an empowering, fun and flirty track. Check out the video below.

Produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, ‘Single Soon’ is a bright dance floor anthem that sees Gomez swapping a relationship for her own freedom. Lyrics “I’m pickin’ out this dress / Tryin’ on these shoes / ‘Cause I’ll be single soon / I’ll be single soon / I know he’ll be a mess / When I break the news / But I’ll be single soon” make a point to highlight that the singer will not spend another moment hung up on an ex.

The music video was directed by Philip Andelman and begins with Gomez writing a note that reads “I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me’ and leaving it on the desk of an ex-lover. The scene is a nod to the HBO hit series Sex and the City in which the main character Carrie Bradshaw is broke up with via a post-it note. From there, Gomez puts on a shimmering dress, meets up with her friends and toasts to her freedom while dancing the night away.

Last week, Gomez announced that she would be releasing a new song as a way to hold fans over while she works on completing her third album. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the song’s artwork with a caption that read: “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

The pop singer previously shared her next musical direction after the release of her AppleTV+ documentary My Mind and Me. Speaking with Vanity Fair earlier this year, she explained that if she had it her way, she’d go on to write ballads for all of her life but she wants to produce music that will make people smile.

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness,” she told the publication.

During a recent live set over the weekend, the DJ and producer played an unreleased track featuring Gomez’s vocals and what appears to be a sample of Laura Rivers’ 1967 song ‘That’s All Right’.

Gomez recently released season three of the Emmy nominated show Only Murders In The Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep. A trailer for the new season was released earlier this month.