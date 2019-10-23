Selena Gomez releases video for new single ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Her first solo track of 2019

Selena Gomez has returned with a new video and single, ‘Lose You To Love Me’.

Gomez co-wrote the track, which is her first solo song of 2019, with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. The track was produced by Mattman & Robin and Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator.

‘Lose You To Love Me’ arrived with a black-and-white music video, directed by Sophie Muller and shot entirely on an iPhone, centered on Gomez singing to the camera from the confines of a picture frame. Watch it below:

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Earlier in the week, ‘Lose You To Love Me’ co-writer Julia Michaels defended the pop star on social media from critics who claimed Gomez doesn’t write her own songs. “I can actually 100% say that Selena is VERY much a songwriter. Coming from someone who has written with her multiple times,” Michaels tweeted. “Please don’t comment on things you know nothing about. It’s extremely rude.”

Gomez’s last album was ‘Revival’, which she released in 2015. Earlier this year, she sang on ‘I Can’t Get Enough’, a collaboration with Benny Blanco, J. Balvin and Tainy. She also made a cameo in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die.