Selena Gomez’s reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV VMA nomination goes viral

Selena Gomez‘s reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV VMA nomination being read out at last night’s (September 12) ceremony has gone viral on Twitter.

The singer appeared less than impressed by Brown’s nomination in the Best R&B category for his feature on Chlöe’s ‘How Does It Feel’. In a clip circulating online, Gomez is seen scrunching her nose when Brown’s nomination comes up.

Gomez won the award for Best Afrobeats at the ceremony thanks to her feature on Rema’s ‘Calm Down’. Brown, however, lost to SZA’s ‘Shirt’.

In 2009 Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. More recently, in 2021, Brown was reportedly under police investigation over the alleged battery of a woman, charges that were later dropped due to “insufficient evidence”.

Views of Gomez’s reaction have surpassed 11million on Pop Base‘s post of the clip in question. Watch below.

Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

Chlöe, meanwhile, was criticised earlier this year for collaborating with a convicted abuser. The Chloe x Halle star later defended the move, arguing that fans should let the music speak for itself.

In February Brown took to Instagram to rant about the “hate” he still gets for a “mistake” he made when he was younger.

Singer Kiely Williams had criticised Brown for his collaboration with Chlöe. “Let him come out with his own record – so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he won’t. So what does he do?

“He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay,” she wrote.

Brown responded with a slew of insults before ranting about how he’s still seen as an abuser.

Chris Brown outburst in Instagram stories and it makes sense 👀 pic.twitter.com/VX1Rb5XtpF

— G (@gemtamayo) February 17, 2023

During the outburst, Brown wrote: “If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire ass. I’m fucking 33. I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative.”

“Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women [or] beat the fuck out their wives,” he added.

“Oh. That’s right. They are your buddies. No more fake love from me. Stay out [of] my way or get fran over. Simple as that. None of you and I mean none of you can fuck with me.”

