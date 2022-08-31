Self Esteem adds more dates to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Self Esteem has added six more shows to her 2023 UK and Ireland tour.
The singer-songwriter’s ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour, which is in support of her Mercury Prize-nominated album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ (2021), marks her biggest headline gigs yet.
Self Esteem (real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor) will hit the road on February 21, 2023 at Cambridge’s Junction before wrapping the tour at Manchester’s Albert Hall on March 18.
The new dates are in Edinburgh (March 5), Glasgow (6), Oxford (14) and Sheffield (16). Taylor has also added second shows at London’s Eventim Apollo (March 17) and Manchester’s Albert Hall (18).
Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (September 2) from here. There is early access available for those who sign up to her newsletter – see info in the below tweet.
CHRIS MARTIN ERA CONTINUES WITH EXTRA DATES ADDED for my tour next year – sign up to my mailing list via the link in my bio for early access to tickets. Early access Thursday 10am, General sale Friday 10am. Please make sure they sell out too. 🥹https://t.co/bksKTYxc84 pic.twitter.com/hpNM7maPlV
— Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) August 31, 2022
Self Esteem’s 2023 ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour dates:
FEBRUARY
21 – Junction, Cambridge
23 – Asylum, Hull
24 – Rock City, Nottingham
26 – 3Olympia, Dublin
27 – Limelight, Belfast
MARCH
01 – Albert Hall, Manchester
02 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
04 – The Sage, Gateshead
05 – Queens Hall, Edinburgh
06 – Barrowland, Glasgow
07 – The Dome, Brighton
09 – Tramshed, Cardiff
11 – Eventim Apollo, London
14 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford
16 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield
17 – Eventim Apollo, London
18 – Albert Hall, Manchester
Earlier this month, Taylor shared a new version of her track ‘Fucking Wizardry’ – listen to ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’ here.
The original song features on Self Esteem’s second album, last year’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.
“Here is my new single ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’,” Taylor said in a statement about the track. “It’s a song about trusting and believing in what you already know. If it feels like someone is taking the piss, they usually are.”