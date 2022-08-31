Self Esteem adds more dates to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Self Esteem has added six more shows to her 2023 UK and Ireland tour.

READ MORE: Self Esteem on her next album and quest to be a judge on Drag Race UK

The singer-songwriter’s ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour, which is in support of her Mercury Prize-nominated album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ (2021), marks her biggest headline gigs yet.

Self Esteem (real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor) will hit the road on February 21, 2023 at Cambridge’s Junction before wrapping the tour at Manchester’s Albert Hall on March 18.

Advertisement

The new dates are in Edinburgh (March 5), Glasgow (6), Oxford (14) and Sheffield (16). Taylor has also added second shows at London’s Eventim Apollo (March 17) and Manchester’s Albert Hall (18).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (September 2) from here. There is early access available for those who sign up to her newsletter – see info in the below tweet.

CHRIS MARTIN ERA CONTINUES WITH EXTRA DATES ADDED for my tour next year – sign up to my mailing list via the link in my bio for early access to tickets. Early access Thursday 10am, General sale Friday 10am. Please make sure they sell out too. 🥹https://t.co/bksKTYxc84 pic.twitter.com/hpNM7maPlV — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) August 31, 2022

Self Esteem’s 2023 ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour dates:

FEBRUARY

21 – Junction, Cambridge

23 – Asylum, Hull

24 – Rock City, Nottingham

26 – 3Olympia, Dublin

27 – Limelight, Belfast

MARCH

01 – Albert Hall, Manchester

02 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

04 – The Sage, Gateshead

05 – Queens Hall, Edinburgh

06 – Barrowland, Glasgow

07 – The Dome, Brighton

09 – Tramshed, Cardiff

11 – Eventim Apollo, London

14 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

16 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

17 – Eventim Apollo, London

18 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Taylor shared a new version of her track ‘Fucking Wizardry’ – listen to ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’ here.

The original song features on Self Esteem’s second album, last year’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

“Here is my new single ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’,” Taylor said in a statement about the track. “It’s a song about trusting and believing in what you already know. If it feels like someone is taking the piss, they usually are.”