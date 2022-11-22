Self Esteem and Greg James among ‘Taskmaster’ New Year special contestants

The celebrity contestants have been announced for Taskmaster’s New Year Treat, with Greg James and Self Esteem among stars on the lineup.

The Channel 4 show – hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne – will return for its annual festive special, where five celebrities will attempt to complete a set of strange and random challenges.

On this year’s roster alongside BBC Radio 1 presenter James and Self (real name Esteem Rebecca Lucy Taylor) will be Mo Farah, Carol Vorderman and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The stars will be competing for this year’s trophy, which is Greg’s Golden Eyebrows.

“If ever there was a TV show that shared the breakfast show mantra of ‘nonsense for the sake of nonsense’, it’s this one. I love it,” James wrote on Twitter.

“Wowwww what an honour to be asked on the New Year @taskmaster.”

Re-sharing the teaser clip for the show, Self Esteem wrote on Twitter: “Achieved a lot this year but this was the pinnacle. All the days you get to have are big except the days you are on taskmaster are the biggest it turns out.”

Vorderman, meanwhile wrote: “OMG….I’m sooooo excited to be on this year’s @taskmaster

New Year Treat. I loooove Taskmaster and the Cottage and @AlexHorne and @gdavies. Obvs I am giving it my all which isn’t predicting anything giving the tasks we have to do…”

Last year’s New Year’s lineup included Adrian Chiles, Claudia Winkleman, Jonnie Peacock, Lady Leshurr and Sayeeda Warsi.

The show is currently in its fourteenth series and includes comedians Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican.

It was revealed last month that an Australian version of Taskmaster is also currently in the works, set to be released next year.