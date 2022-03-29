Self Esteem announces 2023 ‘I Tour This All The Time’ UK and Ireland tour

Self Esteem has announced details of her 2023 UK and Ireland tour, ‘I Tour This All The Time’ – you’ll be able to buy tickets here when they go on sale later this week.

The artist, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor, will continue touring early next year in support of her acclaimed October 2021 album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

‘I Tour This All The Time’ will see Self Esteem touring in Cambridge, Hull, Nottingham, Dublin and Belfast in February 2023.

The tour will then continue in Manchester, Birmingham, Gateshead, Brighton and Cardiff in March 2023, before wrapping up with a date at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on March 11, 2023.

I TOUR THIS ALL THE TIME. BACK IN THE HABIT NEXT YEAR. Sign up before 7am Wednesday to access presale tickets from 9am tomorrow. https://t.co/4qWLKsQ5e1 General sale Thursday at 9am! pic.twitter.com/2PtE5ColdF — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) March 29, 2022

General sale tickets for Self Esteem’s ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour will go on sale on Thursday (March 31) at 10am from here.

You can see Self Esteem’s 2023 tour dates below.

February 2023

21 – Junction, Cambridge

23 – Asylum, Hull

24 – Rock City, Nottingham

26 – 3Olympia, Dublin

27 – Limelight, Belfast

March 2023

1 – Albert Hall, Manchester

2 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

4 – The Sage, Gateshead

7 – The Dome, Brighton

9 – Tramshed, Cardiff

11 – Eventim Apollo, London

Self Esteem is also set to perform at a number of UK festivals this summer, including Glastonbury, Latitude Festival and Standon Calling.

Speaking to NME last month at the BRIT Awards, Taylor spoke about the connection her fans have found with ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

“The penny-dropping moment that I went through when I wrote it, I think that’s happening collectively to everyone who feels ‘othered’,” she said. “I don’t think it’s that radical but everyone is telling me it is, and that’s quite depressing – that me saying I want what I want is radical. But it’s fine, we move!”