Self Esteem announces as final headliner of Rockaway Beach 2023

Self Esteem has been announced as the third and final headliner of the 2023 edition of Rockaway Beach Festival.

The festival will return to Bognor Regis in the first week of January next year, with headline sets already confirmed from Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) and Peter Hook + The Light.

Others on the line-up for the Butlins festival, which will run from January 6-8, 2023, are The Futureheads, Big Joanie, The Anchoress, Billy Nomates, Panic Shack, SCALPING and Sinead O’Brien.

See the full line-up for Rockaway Beach 2023, featuring new headliner Self Esteem, below.

🎳 We're pleased as punch to reveal this next batch of new additions to our #RB23 line up. Our third official headliner, the exquisite @SELFESTEEM___ who will make her return to Rockaway following her spellbinding REDs performance back in 2020. Tickets: https://t.co/RHxFpEZVQ7 pic.twitter.com/v5nnLaizdI — Rockaway Beach (@rockaway_fest) June 29, 2022

After the Rockaway Beach set, Self Esteem will play her biggest headline shows to date later this year as part of a 2023 UK tour.

Taylor will take Self Esteem’s acclaimed recent album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ back on the road, with a recently announced ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour. She will also play in London this summer as part of All Points East festival’s spin-off shows.

You can see Self Esteem’s 2023 tour dates below and buy tickets from here.

February 2023

21 – Junction, Cambridge

23 – Asylum, Hull

24 – Rock City, Nottingham

26 – 3Olympia, Dublin

27 – Limelight, Belfast

March 2023

1 – Albert Hall, Manchester

2 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

4 – The Sage, Gateshead

7 – The Dome, Brighton

9 – Tramshed, Cardiff

11 – Eventim Apollo, London

Self Esteem is also set to perform at a number of UK festivals this summer, including Latitude Festival and Standon Calling.

Of her recent Glastonbury set, NME wrote: “With second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ broadly celebrated as both a comfort album and a societal interrogator, Taylor never shies away from a chance to talk about the people and issues that are dear to her heart. She dedicates ‘You Forever’ to ‘Big Jeff’ Johns, the music superfan who was injured in a house fire earlier this month, and then ‘The 345’ to “our sisters in America” following the Roe vs Wade abortion overturn in the US.

“Voice wavering as she sings its chorus (“Whatever you choose / There’ll always be me waiting up for you”), it sits alongside ‘I Do This All The Time’ as a real set highlight. The perfect balance of tough love and heartfelt warmth, it’s no wonder that the crowd holler back at her with such commitment. Who needs an advantage card when you can garner this kind of loyalty?”