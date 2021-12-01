Self Esteem announces debut US tour dates for 2022

Self Esteem has announced her first US headline shows – see all the details below.

The Sheffield – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – will head to America next March in support of her critically-acclaimed second album, ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, which came out on October 22.

“Much like Robbie and Cheryl before me, it’s time to take this chart topping talent stateside,” Taylor wrote on social media. “Looking forward to never coming back and having a house of Gucci / star is born trajectory and or coming back with my tail between my legs.”

The run of gigs will begin at Baby’s All Right, in Brooklyn, New York on March 10 before Self Esteem visits the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles (March 14) and Austin’s SXSW (March 15-19).

Tickets go on sale this coming Friday (December 3) at 10am local time – you can buy yours from here.

Taylor is currently out on the road in the UK and will return for further gigs in the new year.

Self Esteem’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:

February 2022

28 – The Parish, Huddersfield



March 2022

1 – St Lukes, Glasgow

2 – Stylus, Leeds

3 – CHALK, Brighton

4 – Trinity, Bristol

10 – Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, New York (new date)

14 – Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles (new date)

15-19 – SXSW, Austin, TX (new date)

23 – Cathedral, Manchester

24 – The Forum, London

25 – Octagon, Sheffield

In a five-star review, NME hailed the singer’s appearance at Heaven in London last month as a “meticulously well-rehearsed show” and “a masterclass in joyful excess”.

Meanwhile, Self Esteem has recently been announced for All Points East, TRNSMT, Tramlines and Liverpool’s Sound City 2022. She’ll play a debut festival headline set at the latter event alongside The Lathums.