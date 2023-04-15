Self Esteem announces huge hometown festival show in Sheffield

Self Esteem has announced details of a massive headline show in her hometown of Sheffield at the end of the summer.

On September 2, Rebecca Lucy Taylor will headline the Rock N Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl, and be joined by Confidence Man, Bimini and Arctic Monkeys tribute band Arctic Numpties, the latter of whom she recently joined on stage at a gig in her hometown.

The new show is being billed as the final show of her ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ era, supporting her second album from 2021.

“SHEFFIELD. I just had to come back one more time before I fully commit to writing again,” Taylor said of the show.

“I’ve also curated my actual dream line up to join me. I am genuinely deeply excited. – Don Valley Bowl, Sept 2nd – I promise you this is NOT to be missed!”

Presale tickets for the gig will be available on Wednesday, April 19 before a general sale on Friday, April 21.

SHEFFIELD. I just had to come back one more time before I fully commit to the writing era. I have personally curated the line up and here are the first few acts, with more joining this (already iconic) lineup soon. pic.twitter.com/lfrPGPsltW — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) April 14, 2023

Self Esteem recently finished up her sold out UK tour ‘I Tour This All The Time’, which began in Nottingham and Dublin last month and saw her debut a pair of brand new songs.

Reviewing the Oxford date of the tour, NME wrote: “At the end of Self Esteem’s latest headline show in Oxford comes a moment of pure joy. With the encore wrapped up and bows taken, Shirley Bassey‘s ‘This Is My Life’ starts blasting through the speakers.

During the London date of the tour, Self Esteem was joined by quite the special guest, with Mr Blobby coming out on stage.

In the show’s encore during her track ‘The Best’, Rebecca Lucy Taylor welcomed the ’90s childhood icon on stage, who proceeded to shred a guitar and dance with Taylor and her band.

Discussing the time she met Mr Blobby while appearing on The Big Breakfast, Taylor told NME last year: “It doesn’t get better than that, does it? That day when I met Mr Blobby… I don’t need anything else now. You know they used to put the voice on it? The vocoder? Obviously they didn’t have that, so the guy in the suit was trying not to make any noise. When I hugged him he’d just be like, ‘blobby blobby’ in a normal man’s voice. Poor guy.”