Self Esteem has announced her second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ – listen to the record’s title track below.

‘Prioritise Pleasure’ is the follow-up to Self Esteem’s (AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor) 2019 debut album ‘Compliments Please’, and is set for release on October 22 via Fiction Records.

“13 songs of cleansing myself of the guilt and fear of being a woman who is ‘too much’ and replacing that very notion with a celebration of myself, of you, of being a human and the way that isn’t always easy or perfect, and that’s ok,” Self Esteem said of her new album in a press release, adding: “Sorry to my parents for the lyric ‘shave my pussy, that’s just for me’ but I think it’s maybe my finest hour!”

Self Esteem has also shared the self-directed video for ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, which was filmed in The Almeida Theatre in London. You can watch the clip above.

“The song is a wide screen mantra, remembering to put myself first and in turn making myself a better, more present person,” Self Esteem said of the title track. “My journey to accept myself is far from over, but over the last few years some of the age old simple shit has started to finally kick in. Love yourself, be in the moment, put your needs first – that all used to feel so abstract and impossible but with a bit of will power (and writing a tonne of songs about it), I finally not only see the benefits but am actively enjoying them.

“The video is of course a homage to Madonna’s ‘Blonde Ambition’ tour and also a testament to how hard work pays off. Me and the girls in the band did lots of zoom rehearsals and us nailing this choreo was a really triumphant moment for us, and choreographer Stuart Rogers who never doubts we’ll get there.”

See the tracklist for ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ below:

01. ‘I’m Fine’

02. ‘Fucking Wizardry’

03. ‘Hobbies 2’

04. ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

05. ‘I Do This All The Time’

06. ‘Moody’

07. ‘Still Reigning’

08. ‘How Can I Help You’

09. ‘It’s Been A While’

10. ‘The 345’

11. ‘John Elton’

12. ‘You Forever’

13. ‘Just Kids’

Self Esteem previously announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for November, which kicks off in Bristol on November 1. Tickets remain on sale here.