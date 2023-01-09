Self Esteem announces trio of shows in North America

Self Esteem has announced a trio of concerts in North America this spring.

The singer – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – will be calling at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on April 6, San Francisco Rickshaw Stop the following night (7) before wrapping up at New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time tomorrow (January 10) and can be purchased here.

Her UK tour also kicks off in February – which she recently updated due to demand – tickets for which can be found here.

North American shows are happening!!!! Tickets on https://t.co/gVs19lImML pic.twitter.com/4FnHrpVJAd — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) January 9, 2023

The singer was recently announced as support for Blur at their Wembley Stadium reunion gig on July 8, 2023. Tickets for that can be purchased here.

Self Esteem will also be headlining this year’s edition of Standon Calling alongside Years & Years, Bloc Party and The Human League.

The Hertfordshire festival will be returning for its 17th year from July 20-23 and you can buy tickets here.

Self Esteem recently released ‘Prioritise Pleasure (Deluxe)‘, announced on the one year anniversary of the album’s release, which featured five bonus, acoustic versions of the tracks with strings arranged by Colin Elliot.

Speaking about the deluxe release, Self Esteem said: “Any chance I get to work with Colin Elliot is a joy. Singing the lyrics of ‘Hobbies 2’ over the most beautiful string arrangement was particularly joyful. Thank you to Colin, Toby, The Up North Session Orchestra, my own beautiful band and the AKlass Collective for helping me make these exclusive versions.”