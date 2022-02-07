Self Esteem composing music for new play starring Jodie Comer

Self Esteem is composing the music for a play that stars Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer.

The Justin Martin-directed Prima Facie is set to run from April 15-June 18 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, who performs as Self Esteem, said on social media: “The coolest thing I’ve ever done is no longer a secret!!!! I’m composing the music for this astonishing play starring the MVP and an unreal creative team!!!”

In other news, Taylor has been announced amid a second wave of acts to perform at Boardmasters 2022. Bombay Bicycle Club, The Wombats, The Lathums, Greentea Peng, Mimi Webb, Kurupt FM and Enny have also been announced.

Cornwall’s surf and music event will return between August 10-14, and will be headlined by Kings Of Leon, Disclosure and George Ezra. The festival returned in 2021 following a two-year hiatus. The 2020 instalment was scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis, while severe weather caused a last-minute cancellation in 2019.

Meanwhile, Self Esteem is nominated for a BRIT Award for Best New Artist, the winner of which will be announced at the annual ceremony at London’s O2 tomorrow (February 8).

Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran and Dave are among the acts to perform at the ceremony. Comedian Mo Gilligan is replacing Jack Whitehall on hosting duties.

Taylor also recently discussed recreating the “iconic” Britney Spears photo for her NME cover shoot last year.