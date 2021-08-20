Self Esteem opens up about her Britney Spears-inspired NME cover shoot

Self Esteem has opened up about her Britney Spears-inspired cover shoot for NME.

The artist, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor, re-created Spears’ iconic 1999 Rolling Stone cover for this week’s NME‘s Big Read feature.

Spears’ cover showed her laying on a pink sheet in her underwear, holding a phone in one hand and clutching a Tiny Winky Teletubby in the other. In Taylor’s shoot, she is seen also on a pink sheet in her underwear, but with the added remnant of a meal deal around her and a Kermit The Frog.

When asked about her motivations for the cover, Taylor said: “I want to show, really authentically, what I look like in bed”, saying that she wanted to give the cover a relatable, tongue-in-cheek twist, in keeping with her ideals of correcting society’s unrealistic expectations of women.

“The reality is that women don’t look like that in bed,” she said of Spears’ past cover, adding: “Kermit represents my dream partner. In Year Six, people would be like, ‘I fancy Robert Smith’. I’d be like, ‘Err – I fancy Kermit!’ In hindsight that’s probably the origin of my bisexuality.”

Last month, Taylor announced the release of her second album, ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

“13 songs of cleansing myself of the guilt and fear of being a woman who is ‘too much’ and replacing that very notion with a celebration of myself, of you, of being a human and the way that isn’t always easy or perfect, and that’s ok,” Self Esteem said of her new album in a press release, adding: “Sorry to my parents for the lyric ‘shave my pussy, that’s just for me’ but I think it’s maybe my finest hour!”

Self Esteem previously announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for November, which kicks off in Bristol on November 1. Tickets remain on sale here.

You can see the full list of dates here:

NOVEMBER 2022

1 – Bristol, Fleece

2 – Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

3 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

4 – Oxford, O2 Academy

6 – Edinburgh, The Bongo Club

7 – Glasgow, Audio

9 – Dublin, The Workmans Club

10 – Manchester, Gorilla

11 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

12 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

14 – Norwich, Arts Centre

15 – Reading, Sub 89

16 – Southampton, Joiners

17 – London, Heaven

19 – Margate, Elsewhere

20 – Brighton, Patterns

23 – Exeter, Phoenix

24 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

25 – Nottingham, Metronome